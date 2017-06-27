Nicki Minaj Cozies Up To Nas At NBA Awards — & Her Ex Drake Is There, Too

Talk about an iconic trio! Drake, Nicki Minaj and Nas posed for a photo together at the NBA Awards, sparking speculation of a relationship between Nicki and Nas once again. Is Drake third wheeling?!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Nas, 43, got fans buzzing about the possibility that they’re dating once again by spending time together at the first annual NBA Awards on June 26! While Nicki was at the show to perform, Nas was simply there to watch the epic ceremony, and the pair cozied up for a photo opp behind the scenes. They weren’t alone, though — Drake, 30, who’s Nicki’s label mate, friend and rumored ex, was also in the pic! Drizzy actually hosted the show, so it made sense that he joined in for the picture, but considering he used to have a HUGE crush on the 34-year-old, we have to wonder if this was maybe a little bit awkward?!

Whatever happened between Drake and Nicki in the past — they’ve never actually confirmed one way or the other if they’ve hooked up or dated — they seem to just be good friends these days, and we love that he seems supportive of her possible new relationship. Rumors of a romance between Nicki and Nas began in early May when she posted a photo of them snuggling on Instagram, just six months after her split from Meek Mill. Then, when Nicki appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that month, she confirmed that she has sleepovers with Nas and thinks he’s “cute.” However, at that point, they hadn’t taken things all the way physically because the rapper was trying to go for a year without dating. “I might make an exception to the rule for him, [though],” she laughed.

The exact status of Nicki and Nas’ relationship at this point is unclear, but considering they had no problem cozying up at the NBA Awards, it appears they’re on good terms, even if it’s not romantic. However, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Nas definitely wants to be “official” with Nicki, so we can imagine he’s been trying to win her over like crazy!

