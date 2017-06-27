MisterWives: Step Inside The Explosively Colorful World Of One Of NYC’s Best Live Bands

Meet MisterWives, the NYC-based band known for their crazy high-energy shows. They know how to bring it no matter where they are…even if the venue of the day is a strip club! But we’ll let them tell the story.

MisterWives is quick with a joke, and keeping up with their banter was some of the most fun I had all weekend at Firefly Music Festival. That being said, you’ll have to, ah, connect the dots, because this conversation with Mandy Lee, Etienne Bowler, William Hehir, Marc Campbell and Jesse Blum has been edited and condensed for clarity.

How’s tour going?

Mandy: Amazing. Sweaty. Absolutely through the roof.

Etienne: It’s been the hottest tour. At least 90 degrees every day, and indoors was like…

Mandy: It’s been a steam room. It opens up my pores! It’s good, I’m cleansing.

William: You’ve probably noticed our healthy glows.

Mandy: No, it’s been incredible. Loud, rowdy shows. We’re so thankful.

The new album is finally here! Congratulations. How does it feel to have it out?

Mandy: It’s very weightless and amazing. It feels good to have it out in the universe, and people are receiving it better than we expected. We’re ready for the new chapter and I think everyone else is, too!

How’s the fan response been?

Mandy: Man, we were nervous because we’re playing predominantly all new music on this tour, and they’ve been singing every word at the top of their lungs. We have new intros and lead-ins to songs, too.

Jesse: They’ve done their homework. Thanks, crowds!

What inspired the record?

Mandy: The inspiration is always life, and the ups and downs. When we were recording the album, every song was on such a different spectrum, and it was reminding us of “connect the dots,” childhood artwork where you see a bunch of scattered dots and numbers and it’s crazy, but each piece is crucial to creating the picture, and that’s how life feels sometimes!

What’s your favorite track to play live from the album right now?

Marc: I love playing “Machine” and “Oh Love.”

Mandy: The crowd sings “Only Human” together, which is so powerful. I get chills.

What’s the weirdest or most unique venue you’ve ever played?

William: There was an apple orchard that was pretty bizarre…

Mandy: Oh, Westway was a weird one! That was a strip club. [Ed. note: the NYC venue, which was indeed a strip club, is now defunct.] There were disco balls that were butts and boobs and stuff, and there was a runway!

How do you choose what songs to cover?

Mandy: With “Same Drugs,” we were singing it so much that I thought it’d be fun to cover. It’s really anything that’s different from our sound that we can flip on its head, like a different genre that we can add our own MisterWives spin to it. It’s a fun challenge to make it your own.

That’s one of my favorites that you do. I wouldn’t be surprised if some people thought it was your song originally!

Mandy: Yeah, Murph, one of our bandmembers, did! [All laugh] That’s why he’s not at this interview! He was like, “I’m really loving that new song!” I was like, “What?!” I love Chance [the Rapper] so much. Let’s just talk about Chance.

Craziest place you’ve heard one of your songs playing?

Mandy: Target was pretty funny the other day. We went to go get our album, and they have those massive screens, and the video for “Machine” was on it! Everyone thought we were weird, because we were filming the screen, like, “Look, Mom!” In the Bronx, too.

Will there be more music videos?

Mandy: Yes! This summer we’ll be shooting a bunch. The one for “Oh Love” is actually being made right now.

Finally, what can we expect from the headline tour this fall?

Jesse: A lot of surprises.

William: Mostly surprises.

Mandy: More gymnastics. I’m working on my forward roll. We do want to get a trampoline for Etienne behind the drum kit…

Etienne: I did not know that was happening.

Mandy: It was your idea!

Stream Connect The Dots below, and catch MisterWives on tour.