Megan Batoon Talks About Body Positive Target Ad, New Show & More At VidCon

Megan Batoon has some big things in the works! The food, dance, and beauty YouTuber talked to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at VidCon, and told us all about her upcoming show, her Target ad, and her fave foods.

Megan Batoon, 26, is the ultimate renaissance woman! Her YouTube channel highlights food, dance, beauty, vlogs and so much more, and her 650,000+ subscribers love all of it. She told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that her personal faves are the food videos, so of course we had to ask her what food is her number one. “My favorite food in general is potatoes… Chick-Fil-A french fries are out of this world!” She’s also a huge fan of Korean barbecue and fried chicken. See pics of VidCon.

You may recognize Megan from that amazingly body-positive swimsuit ad that Target put out this year. “I still cant believe I was asked to do that,” said Megan, a Target-lover herself. “The world that we live in, we’re constantly comparing ourselves. The thing that I really like about being part of that campaign is that there were so many different girls and different body types that we were showing that it’s okay to look the way you do. You don’t have to be stick thin, you are beautiful the way you are. I know that’s so cliche, but you are!” Aw!

But everyone has days when they aren’t feeling as confident. Luckily Megan has tips for that, too. “I’m really into self-tanning lately because it’s not damaging and you’re in control of the way that your skin type looks,” she explained. “That makes me feel really confident. Drink water, use SPF. That’s how I feel comfortable.”

Megan has so many more exciting things in the pipelines this year, and she’s definitely not shy about teasing us! “I have a few shows that are in the works,” she gushed. “Very interesting and there are no shows like it right now, and it involves food. That’s all I will say!” Watch the full interview above.

