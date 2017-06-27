Sasha, Malia & Michelle Obama Beautiful In Yellow Sarongs At Bali Temple: See PICS

The Obamas looked like ultimate tourists in Bali, as Sasha, Malia and Michelle covered up in bright yellow sarongs to visit Tirta Empul Temple, armed with cameras to document their family vacation.

It’s an Obama family vacation! Former President Barack Obama, his wife, Michelle, and daughters, Sasha, 16, and Malia, 18, were spotted taking in the sites in Bali on June 27 as they visited the Tirta Empul Temple. The Obama family reunited for their summer vacation, a 10-day trip to Indonesia. While we’re used to seeing the fashionable Obama women rock a slew of stylish frocks, on this occasion they dressed down in vacation outfits that were fashionable and functional — and we love how relatable their style is.

Malia wore a yellow sarong tied around her waist, over a $275 Alexander Wang Tie Dye Barcode Short Sleeve Tee and leggings, which she topped off with a baseball hat and a pair of black sneakers — her look was stylish, trendy, and practical for walking around! Her little sis, Malia, looked just as cool as she also wore the yellow sarong around her waist, over a black tank, which she paired with white sneakers. A baseball cap and sunglasses rounded out her look — and they totally took a tip from their fashionable mom, Michelle!

Michelle went incognito in a baseball hat and a pair of sunglasses, wearing a lightweight black sweater over a white tank and a pair of black pants under her yellow sarong as she wore her hair in two braids. It was a comfortable, practical look for vacation. While the Obama ladies opted for incognito baseball caps, Barack tucked a white polo shirt into a belted pair of jeans.

The Pura Tirta Empul is a Hindu temple and the name, “Tirta Empul,” means “crystal clear stream.” The entry fee includes a sarong, which guests are required to wear upon entering the temple.

Prior to their temple visit, they were also spotted enjoying a white water rafting ride in the Ayung River just a day earlier, where they donned life vests and helmets. The family flew into Bali on June 23 and are staying at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan.

