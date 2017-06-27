‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Sends 6 Men Home After Shocking 2-On-1 Date

Rachel Lindsay isn’t messing around when it comes to finding a husband! After letting go of more men than expected during the June 27 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ it’s clear Rachel is more serious than ever about finding love. Find out who went home!

Rachel Lindsay was not happy after bringing Kenny and Lee on the two-on-one date and pretty much getting no clarity. So, what was her decision? In the first few minutes of the June 27 episode of The Bachelorette, viewers had their answer as Rachel told both Kenny and Lee that her decision came down to one thing — trust. In the end, Rachel admitted that she couldn’t trust Lee, and because of that, she sent him home. However, Kenny wasn’t let off the hook easily.

“It was really hard for me, but I still have questions for Kenny,” Rachel told the cameras. And while she wasn’t questioning if he was here for her, she did want to figure things out during some alone time with him. During their time together, Rachel made it clear that his rose wasn’t guaranteed. Making his case, Kenny told Rachel that he’s here because he’s “honest and genuine.” “I believe that 100 percent,” Rachel said. “I feel the sincerity in your voice when you talk to me.” And just like that, Kenny got the rose!

Kenny’s true emotional state showed later in the night though when the cameras showed him video chatting his daughter Mackenzie. He completely broke down in tears when she told him she missed him. It was clear from then on that Kenny’s heart may have been at home rather than with Rachel. During the rose ceremony, Rachel said goodbye to two men: Anthony and Josiah. While Anthony took the rejection like a champ, Josiah gave the cameras attitude. “There’s something wrong with her brain,” the disgruntled contestant said. “Woman, you have some poor judgement!” Not a good look, Josiah!

But perhaps the most shocking part of the entire episode was during the group date. Rachel chose seven men to accompany her on a viking-themed date in Copenhagen, and the men had to compete in “contact games” to win Rachel’s heart. I kid you not when I say blood was shed! But although Kenny ended up winning the entire “viking Olympics,” he ended up going home at the end of the night. As it turns out, he missed his daughter too much.

Kenny told Rachel that he didn’t think they were “there” yet, and he wasn’t sure if he could introduce her to Mackenzie when that time came. It was clearly hard for Rachel to say this, but she told Kenny, “I feel like you should go home. From one daddy’s girl to the next, I get it.” The two hugged it out and Kenny told Rachel, “Why do you have to be so smart and insightful?” As Rachel sent him off in a limo, she teared up and said aloud, “He’s such a good guy!” “It’s bittersweet, Rachel’s got it all,” Kenny told the cameras. “She’s one of the most amazing women I’ve ever met in my entire life.” Our hearts are kind of breaking right now.

On the group date, Peter was awarded the rose. The drama didn’t stop with Kenny though. While Eric had the first one-on-one date in Copenhagen — and it went extremely well — Will had the second, and it did not go so hot. In fact, Will was the fifth contestant to be sent home during the episode. Rachel admitted that she went into the date with high expectations, but Will just did not rise to meet them. “There’s something missing between us,” Rachel complained to the cameras. “The most he’s done is hold my hand and that’s a stretch. I want more from Will.”

She later said of their Sweden date, “We have the perfect setting for romance and there’s still nothing. I don’t know what’s holding him back. I’m very disappointed.” Finally, the last man to part ways with Rachel this week was Alex. Rachel sent him home during the rose ceremony at the end of the episode, and said it was the “hardest goodbye” she’s had to say so far. “I have a strong connection with him but it’s not at the same level as the other men,” she explained. At least Rachel knows what she wants!

