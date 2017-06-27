LaMelo Ball, 15, Says The N-Word On ‘Monday Night Raw’ & WWE Is Not Thrilled

Anything can happen on ‘Monday Night RAW’ – but after LaMelo Ball dropped the n-word on live TV, maybe it shouldn’t. Lonzo Ball’s younger brother went NSFW on the June 26 episode and the WWE was not pleased!

Looks like LaVar Ball, 48, is not the only member of the Ball family with a wild mouth. He brought two of his three sons – newly minted Los Angeles Laker star Lonzo Ball, 19, and 15-year-old LaMelo Ball – to the June 26 episode of WWE’s Monday Night RAW at LA’s Staples Center. The three of them were guests on The Miz’s “Miz TV” segment and, to no one’s surprise, things between LaVar and Miz, 36, got out of control. Towards the end of the interview, Papa Ball took off his shirt to challenge the Intercontinental Champion to a fight. “Beat that n***** ass,” the 15-year-old said into the mic twice, cheering his dad on. Uh-oh.

Thankfully, the Dean Ambrose, 31, arrived and that ultimately put an end to the Ball family going wild on the WWE. While swag of LaVar, Lonzo and LaMelo are a perfect fit for the WWE, that kind of language isn’t. “The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted no reflects WWE’s values,” the company said in a statement, especially after the slur got dragged on social media, according to USA Today.

“I think it was a fun experience. It was my first time ever on ‘Raw,’ and it’s probably the best,” LaVar said during a post-Raw interview, “on the fact that Miz’s got a lot of energy with him, and it was fun out there.” Lonzo said the whole experience was “crazy” and that he’d happy to do it again. Well, the WWE would probably be down with having the Balls back – so long as they watch what they say.

The whole segment was supposed to promote the Big Baller Brand, as four mannequins displaying versions of the brand’s $50 dollar shirts were set up in the ring. The Miz thought he was going to be the next star of LaVar’s line, but the head of the Ball family said The Miz wasn’t “big enough” of a star. This isn’t the first time that the Big Baller Brand has caused some cringe-worthy television. LaVar got into a loud argument Kristine Leahy, 30, on the May 17 episode of The Herd, after she asked just how many pairs of BBB’s $495 shoes LaVar had sold. “Stay. In. Your. Lane,” LaVar said without even looking at her. Dang. Forget The Miz. It seems LaVar’s biggest rival is Kristine.

