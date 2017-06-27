Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Sunglass Collab & Cleavage In QUAY Australia Campaign: PICS

Kylie Jenner teamed up with QUAY Australia on a seriously stylish capsule collection, QUAYXKYLIE — and the star is modeling the covetable new collection in a seriously sexy campaign. Get your first look at the shades and see the smoldering shoot.

Kylie Jenner, 19, is gearing up for the release of her stylish new collab with QUAY Australia and we can’t wait to get our hands on her new shades. The star teamed up with the brand on a capsule collection entitled QUAYXKYLIE, which consists of four different styles in a slew of hues — and Kylie looks sexier than ever as she shows them off in the colorful campaign.

“We’ve found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate,” Quay Australia founder, Linda Hammond, said in a press release from the brand — and Kylie is equally as excited for the launch!

“I’ve been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I’m so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans,” she said. The collection launches on July 11 and retails for $75-$80.

Kylie suited up in a slew of sexy outfits that totally made her sunglasses pop as she matched the color of her outfit and her lipstick to her sunglasses, all while putting her ample assets and her long legs on display. She switched up her glam look, trading her long, straight locks for a top knot and a cropped pixie.

Check out Kylie’s cool, colorful campaign above and let us know if you’re excited to shop the collection once it’s available.