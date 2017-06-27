5 Butt Exercises For Thong Swimsuits Seen On Kylie Jenner, Ariel Winter & More

Baby got back! If you’re looking for a Kylie Jenner-inspired butt workout, look no more! Get a high, tight booty so you can wear a trendy thong bathing suit this summer. Read expert trainer tips below!

Tons of stars like Kylie Jenner, Ariel Winter, Bella Thorne, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, and many more have been rocking thong bikinis and bathing suits, showing off their best assets. Everyone wants a toned, tight tush, especially during the summer season, so we enlisted some celebrity trainers for some amazing butt workouts you can do right now. The best part about these moves is that you can pretty much do them anywhere, anytime. If you have a few minutes between meetings, class, or during television commercials, get off your butt so you can get a better one!

modelFIT founder VANESSA PACKER:

“MOVE 1: Booty Pulser

1. Go on all fours and then lift your left heel towards the ceiling, keeping a 90-degree bend in your leg.

2. From here, pulse the left leg straight up, pushing through your heel to lift and lower your leg. Repeat 12-15 times, and then switch sides.”

“MOVE 2: Legs-For-Days Lift

1. Go on all fours and then lift your left leg back behind you, keeping it in line with your torso.

2. Slowly lift your left leg straight up behind you, keeping to toes pointed.

3. Begin to lower the left leg, crossing it behind your body to the opposite side of the mat. Tap down lightly and lift again. Then lower the left leg straight behind you, returning to the beginning position. Repeat 12-15 times, and then switch legs.”

Khloe Kardashian is a fan of the DB Method, which has a specific machine for better butt workouts. Founder Erika Rayman says why it’s different: “The machine shifts the weight and work out of the overused quad muscle and activates the glute muscle. You’re retraining your body to use more of your glutes over quads.” This allows you to do deeper squats, helps to reduce cellulite, and helps increase circulation. Since it’s a non-impact workout, it doesn’t strain your back. It tones your whole body but definitely your butt!

Beachbody coach and celebrity trainer Leandro Carvalho recommends:

“V-Legs

Start with your abdominals supported on a stability ball with your elbows to the floor, lined up below your shoulders. Keep feet flexed with your legs parallel to each other and the floor, then lift your legs all the way up and lower them, almost touching your toes to the floor. Repeat for 20 reps. Then keeping your legs at the highest point, pulse your legs in short motions for 20 reps.

Frog Legs

Start with your abdominals supported on a stability ball with your elbows to the floor, lined up below your shoulders. Keeping your legs off the floor and rotated out (your heels touching), bend your knees at an angle and lift and lower your legs, almost touching your knees to the floor. Repeat for 20 reps. Pulse at the top of the range of motion, repeating for 20 reps.”

Watch Leandro’s workouts here:

HollywoodLifers, are you copying Kylie Jenner’s butt workout and getting a better butt this summer?