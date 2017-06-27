Khloe Kardashian ’Blown Away’ By Tristan Thompson’s Birthday Party Surprise — She Was ‘Thrilled To Pieces’

Happy Birthday, Khloe Kardashian! When everyone’s favorite reality star headed out for some b-day fun over the weekend, she had no idea just how big a surprise she was in for! HollywoodLife.com has the details on her adorable reaction!

Unless you live under a rock, you probably know by now that Khloe Kardashian turns 33 June 27. Of course, in this family, no birthday can go down without a little (or a lot) of fanfare. But when she went out to party on Sunday, June 25, she had no clue her BF Tristan Thompson, 26, had a big surprise for her – a go-for-broke bash featuring delicious treats and loads of personalized decorations. Naturally, her siblings, Kim Kardashian, 36 and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, reportedly helped Tristan make sure it would be an unforgettable night. And let’s just say the reality star was blindsided by the gesture! Take a peek at Khloe and Tristan’s steamy romance!

“Khloe was totally floored by the party, she was blown away and seriously had no idea,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan did good! He went all out, with more than a little help from Kim and Kourtney!” It sounds like Tristan is a natural when it comes to treating his special lady! “Khloe just thought they were going partying, she had no clue it was her party though, and she loved it,” our insider added. “Tristan really treats her like a princess, and he’s so grateful for how supportive she’s been through the past few months so he wanted to do something really special for her.”

As we previously reported, Tristan made the night extra special by giving Koko a gorgeous diamond bracelet and dousing the night club in gold, which couldn’t be more fitting! And yes, that included a gold cake! “And Khloe was thrilled to pieces, she truly couldn’t believe it when she walked in and saw everyone and all the decorations—not to mention all her favorite treats laid out on a huge table, covered in gold no less!”

