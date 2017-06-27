Keith Lockhart’s Son, Jason, Having ‘Complications’ After Surgery: Blood Found In Lungs

Oh no. Jason Lockhart, the son of ex-MLB star Keith Lockhart, was supposed to have a ‘simple’ procedure on June 27, but according to his sister, doctors discovered he had blood in his lungs and needed to be taken back into surgery.

Jason Lockhart’s sister, Sydney Lockhart, gave an update on the 15-year-old son of Keith Lockhart, 52, on June 27, the day that Jason was to undergo surgery to repack his nose. Sadly, the news was not good. “What seems like a simple surgery today has become a massive ball of complications. Some blood in his lungs, a fever, bleeding.. it is all so overwhelming,” she shared on Facebook. Sydney asked for prayers, asking for “help [that] the skilled doctors [will] find the source with complete and 100% surety. We love you God. We Trust you. They are taking Jason down to surgery now.”

The young man, who was placed on life support after suffering a tragic accident on June 17, was supposed to undergo this repacking procedure on June 26 (a day after he had endovascular embolization surgery) but according to Sydney, the doctors rescheduled the surgery at the last minute “They are backing [him] off several medications and his body is responding a bit slower than anticipated,” she said. Despite this delay, she remained hopeful that her family was ”getting closer to seeing his sweet eyes open, feeling his hand squeeze ours back and help him heal and sort through what all he has been through this week.”

While playing baseball on June 17, Jason was struck in the face by a baseball. He received stitches for the injury, but in a follow-up examination, doctors discovered he had lacerated an artery. They operated on Jason on June 20 (the first of “5 surgeries in 9 days” according to Sydney.) Jason was put on a ventilator while being sedated to a “paralytic state,” due to pain, according to the TODAY show. The sedation also helped Jason heal, as the slightest of movement caused his nose to start bleeding again.

Please keep Jason Lockhart in your prayers right now- praying God acts as the great Healer that He is! ❤️ you, @SydneyLockhart! — Libby Allen Rosonet (@LibbyARosonet) June 27, 2017

It seemed as if the issue had been resolved on June 25, according to a hopeful tweet from his father. “[Doctors] located three areas of bleeding and stopped the flow of blood,” the former Atlanta Braves infielder said. Sadly, this was not the case. With a 103-degree fever and blood found in his lungs, it seems Jason is not out of the woods yet. Here’s hoping that Jason’s “complications” are quickly resolved and he has a speedy recovery.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Jason, Sydney, Keith and the rest of the Lockhart family.