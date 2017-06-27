Joseline Hernandez Attacks Stevie J’s Daughter, 18, On Twitter & Calls Her A ‘Hoe’

Joseline Hernandez with the shots! The ‘Puerto Rican princess’ just put Stevie J’s daughter, Savannah Jordan on blast! After Savannah said Joseline was ‘toxic’ for Stevie, that’s when all hell broke loose! See her angry tweets!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, doesn’t play by the rules, no matter who you are! She went after her man’s daughter, Savannah, 18, on Twitter, June 27, and called her a “nappy headed hoe”! During last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop ATL, Savannah told Mimi Faust, 47, that Joseline is not a good influence on her father, Stevie J, 45! “She is so toxic to him,” Savannah told Mimi during a vent session about Jos. And, you know the self-proclaimed, “Puerto Rican princess” wasn’t going to let her get away with that one, did you?

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Joseline called Savannah a “hoe” when she said, “[Savannah’s] mad cause I run her daddy. Now run along and find your own cock to suck. You nappy head”. And, she wasn’t done there. When a fan challenged Joseline and told her to “step up to the plate” and be the bigger person, she fought right back.

Here’s what the fan had to say: “Now what if someone said this about Bonnie , you’d be upset af and wanna fight! Just do what a step mom pose to do step up to the plate girl”. But, Joseline saw things a bit different. “That young lady is 18,” Joseline replied, adding, “She’s grown enough to ditch it out she will grown who to take it!! I’m done with this conversation. Back to Reality”. Take a look at the tweets, below.

That hoe mad cause I run her daddy. Now run along and find your own cock to suck. You nappy head ✌️ https://t.co/ob10pN9r3l — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) June 27, 2017

That young lady is 18. She's grown enough to ditch it out she will grown who to take it!! I'm done with this conversation. Back to Reality https://t.co/YXHQ02Di3r — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) June 27, 2017

Joseline’s tweet spree was in reply to Savannah’s comments about her on last night’s L&HHATL. It all started when Mimi was on a trip in Jamaica, when she got a call from her [and Stevie’s] daughter, Eva, 7. Eva told her that she had a great time at her father’s house, but Joseline was there. And, in case you didn’t know, Mimi doesn’t favor Jos. So, before she left for Jamaica, she told Stevie to keep their daughter away from Joseline. Therefore, she was pissed when Eva told her that that wasn’t the case.

Mimi then showed up at Stevie’s to confront him about how he broke her rules. Stevie told her that his daughters Savannah and Sade were actually responsible for Eva being around Joseline. Damn, Stevie, way to throw your daughters under the bus — That was Mimi’s exact thought. So, when she and Savannah later met up to gossip about the situation, that’s when Sav said that Jos was “toxic.” This can’t end well…

