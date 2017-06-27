James Harden Was Hypnotized By Nicki Minaj At NBA Awards & You’ll LOL At These Memes

James Harden was mesmerized by Nicki Minaj after her sexy NBA Awards performance. Fans have made some epic memes of his face as he stared at the gorgeous rapper. Plus, check out the video!

Nicki Minaj, 34, has a new #1 fan! She performed sizzling renditions of “No Frauds” and “Swish Swish” at the NBA Awards on June 26. The rapper hit the stage looking HOT in a cleavage-baring white bra and high-waisted shorts. The camera panned to Houston Rockets star James Harden, 27, after the sexy performance, and he looked totally smitten with Nicki. He couldn’t stop clapping or staring at Nicki!

Fans who were watching the NBA Awards couldn’t help but notice James’ reaction to Nicki’s performance. Hilarious and spot-on memes were posted on Twitter about James and his new fascination with the rapper. One fan tweeted that Khloe Kardashian’s ex looked like he’d “found the secret to immortality,” while another wrote that James looked “more focused” on Nicki than he did on the court this year! Watch the video of James and then check out the best memes below. Prepare to laugh your face off!

James Harden was legit mesmerized by Nicki Minaj #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/8nEig6NiZb — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) June 27, 2017

James Harden looking at Nicki Minaj like he found the secret to immortality. pic.twitter.com/iiS5SNbydP — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) June 27, 2017

Harden looking at Nicki like Akeem when he first saw Lisa #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/9Ul8JVEQhm — jujoffer (@jujoffer) June 27, 2017

FIND SOMEONE WHO LOOK AT YOU LIKE JAMES HARDEN LOOKS AT NICKI. pic.twitter.com/3gSdlfZeIA — papi (@NICKIPURPOSE) June 27, 2017

James Harden looks more focused here on Nicki Minaj than he was in game 6 against the Spurs lmfaooooooooo pic.twitter.com/2T8YNBja6v — BK (@bk17__) June 27, 2017

Nicki joined her BFF Drake, 30, at the NBA Awards for one epic night of fun. Drake, who hosted the NBA Awards, teamed up with Will Ferrell, 49, for a hilarious skit and parodied Get Out. Nicki took the NBA Awards as an opportunity to clap back at nemesis Remy Ma, 37, with two diss tracks. “No Frauds” is the diss track Nicki wrote about Remy, while “Swish Swish” is a Katy Perry, 32, diss track that Nicki is featured on.

Remy dissed Nicki during her acceptance speech for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Awards one day before. Remy threw some major shade at Nicki by reciting a few lines from her song “Spaghetti.” Remy recited these lyrics, “Y’all b***hes got fat while we starved / Shots in your ass, pads in your bras / Y’all some liars it ain’t no facts in your songs / And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx.” Looks like Nicki got the last laugh this time with her performance!

