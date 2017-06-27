Exclusive

James Harden ‘Has A Big Crush On’ Nicki Minaj: Hasn’t Been This Excited Since Khloe Kardashian

Yowza! There was no mistaking that James Harden was crushing HARD on Nicki Minaj during the NBA Awards. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he would love to hook up with her.

There was no bigger fan of Nicki Minaj‘s killer NBA Awards performance than James Harden. The Houston Rockets star was infamously caught in full lust mode when she wrapped up her number and the camera panned to him, as the 27-year-old’s eyes were practically popping out of his head. He looked completely mesmerized and applauded wildly as the singer let out a big breath of relief for crushing it onstage. “After seeing Nicki again at the NBA Awards, James realized he has a big crush on her. He thinks she is sexy and he hasn’t been this into someone since he was with Khloe Kardashian. He would totally love to hook up with Nicki,” a source close to the baller tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“James has always liked her music and now he is really attracted to her too,” our insider adds. He looked at the 34-year-old so intensely that soon he was trending on Twitter and immediately became a popular GIF. What’s not to love, as Nicki looked so smokin’ in a white bra and hotpants that showed off her insane curves. Any man watching surely would have felt the same thing, but the baller was the one totally busted on national TV for getting the feels over the sexy singer.

At least it was the one happy spot for the Bearded One at the awards show, as he lost his highly charged race for league MVP to Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, 28. James made it clear all season long that he really wanted that honor and thought he was deserved it. Unfortunately when the camera panned to him when Russ’ name was announced, his joy that he had from Nicki’s performance was erased by his crestfallen expression. Oh well. The NBA season is over so James still has all summer long to pursue a romance with Nicki!

