ISIS Tricked Sex Slave Into Eating Her Own Baby Son, Iraqi MP Reveals As TV Interviewer Cries

During a super emotional interview, it was revealed that while being held captive by ISIS, a Yazidi sex slave was unknowingly fed her son, 1, after being starved for 3 days. Even the interviewer couldn’t hide his tears.

This is absolutely horrendous. During a heartbreaking television interview with Egyptian TV channel Extra News, Iraqi member of parliament, Vian Dakhill, who’s the only Yazidi in the Iraqi Parliament, gave disturbing details of horrible acts committed against her people. She recounted how a Yazidi woman who was captured by ISIS was tricked by the terrorist group into eating her one-year-old son. Vian explained that after being starved for three days, ISIS fanatics cooked the woman’s child and served the meat with rice. She had been kept in a cellar without food or water for days and did not question where the meat had come from.

“One of the women whom we managed to retrieve from ISIS said that she was held in a cellar for three days without food or water.” Vian told the media outlet. “Afterwards, they brought her a plate of rice and meat. She ate the food because she was very hungry. When she was finished they said to her, ‘We cooked your one-year-old son that we took from you, and this is what you just ate.'” Details of Vian’s story were so horrific that her interviewer had to wipe away tears.

ISIS views Yazidis, who are neither Arab nor Muslim, as being devil-worshippers and have carried out terrible atrocities against the minority in Iraq. They’ve massacred thousands of Yazidis and have even taken women and children as sex slaves. But this sickening story about a woman being fed her son is just one of the many inhumane acts carried out by the extremist group. Vian also revealed that one little girl had been raped to death right in front of her father and five sisters. She was just 10 years old.

“One of the girls said that they took six of her sisters,” she said. “Her younger sister, a ten-year-old girl, was raped to death in front of her father and sisters. She was ten-years-old. The question that we ask yourselves is, ‘Why? Why did these savages do this to us?'” ISIS is currently on the retreat in northern Iraq after a US-backed push by the country’s armed forces

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked by this horrific story?