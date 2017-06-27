‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Is Terrified Ex Ryan Edwards Will Relapse After Rehab Stint

While Ryan Edwards says he is clean and sober after completing rehab, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY his ex Maci Bookout is not convinced he’s out of the woods!

Maci Bookout is concerned about her eight-year-old son, Bentley‘s, father — and for good reason. In the June 26 season finale of Teen Mom OG, Maci’s ex, Ryan Edwards, was seen nodding off at the wheel after allegedly taking drugs! Ryan was driving his fiancee, Mackenzie Standifer, to their spur of the moment wedding and she had to grab the wheel to keep them from going off the road. After that she turned the cameras off and accused him of taking Xanax.

Ryan has since revealed he checked into rehab on May 15, following their wedding. The reality TV star said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife.com that he is “back home now doing well, and life could not be better.” We could not have been happier to hear that! However, a source close to Maci told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY she is still concerned. Click here to see pics of Teen Mom transformations.

“Maci is terrified that Ryan is going to relapse again,” the insider said. “She really cannot go through that hell again. Yes, he went to rehab and he got sober, but she’s worried that he’s not keeping up with his meetings and she’s really scared he’s going to start spiraling again. They may not be together anymore, and both have moved on, but they still share a kid together, so Maci is obviously concerned that Ryan stays sober, for Bentley’s sake and his.” We really hope everything works out too, as watching Ryan starting to pass out while driving was so scary!

