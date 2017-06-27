Iggy Azalea Fires Back At Halsey’s ‘F*cking Moron’ Diss — Why So ‘Judgmental’?

Iggy Azalea took a stand when she responded to the shocking harsh comments Halsey made about her in a new radio interview. Find out what she really thinks about the crazy ordeal here!

She’s striking back! Iggy Azalea, 27, finally expressed her thoughts on the not so nice things Halsey, 22, said about her disregarding black culture. “Yeah, it’s a bit weird to bring someone up in an interview that you weren’t asked about,” Iggy said while speaking with the Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery. “It’s kind of like if we were talking right now and I just randomly started talking about Janet Jackson or something. To me, because I’m a famous person and I know a lot of the time people have opinions and they’re not always accurate, I really try very hard not to give my personal opinions about people that I don’t know. I don’t know her, I’ve never met her.” See amazing pics of Iggy throughout her career here!

Halsey made her negative comments about Iggy after she was asked about people she wouldn’t collaborate with. She proceeded to call the rapper a “f*cking moron” and talked about how she “watched her career dissolve.” Iggy didn’t seem to be too bothered by what the singer had to say and insinuated that Halsey’s age may be a factor in her controversial opinions and even made a suggestion on how she should alter her attitude. “I thought it was a bit of a strange thing to throw out there,” she continued. “She’s young and I hope she learns maybe to be a bit less judgmental when she’s kind of in the same shoes. I’m sure she’s getting judged all the time as well by people who don’t really know her. Maybe it’d be good for her to try to be a little more empathetic to other people that are in the same situation.”

Despite Halsey’s words, Iggy’s been busy in her career and put on a great performance at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards on June 18. She concluded her thoughts on the now infamous Halsey interview by stating her own opinion on the real reason the young star brought her up. “I think she got asked a question and she felt uncomfortable with, for whatever reason she brought me up and felt like that was a good deflection,” she admitted. “I don’t think it worked…I don’t really think I had anything to do with it. It was a weird thing to bring me into it.”

