Gwen Stefani Is ‘Truly Happy’ With Blake Shelton: He’s ‘Her Biggest Cheerleader’

It’s no secret that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are an amazing match, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why things work so well in their unlikely relationship!

Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 41, could not be more different on the surface, but they’ve managed to make their relationship work for nearly two years now! So, what’s the secret? “They’re both loving, sweet and caring,” an insider close to Gwen tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Neither are in a rush to marry again, they’re just really happy with the way things are. If it ain’t broke, why fix it? Gwen is truly happy these days and she’s really coming into her own. Blake is her biggest cheerleader — he lets Gwen be Gwen and he just gets her.” The source says that Gwen’s friends didn’t expect this relationship to be anything more than a rebound, but clearly, she’s proven them wrong!

At the end of the day, Gwen and Blake’s romance was really all about perfect timing. The stars were working on The Voice together in fall 2015, just a few months after they each split from their spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. Obviously, this gave them something major in common to bond over, and they quickly grew close as friends before eventually taking things to the next level. Although they tried to be coy about the relationship at first, they’re more public with their love than ever these days, and truly do seem to be the perfect match!

Blake and Gwen are currently spending time in California, where she lives with her three sons and he is currently filming season 13 of The Voice. However, they also love vacationing on his ranch in Oklahoma, and with school finally out of session, we can definitely expect Gwen and her boys to venture out to the midwest for a trip or two this summer. Too cute!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake will ever propose to Gwen?