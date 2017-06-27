Eminem Has Dark Scruff Now & Fans Literally Can’t Handle It

Wait. Pause everything you’re doing immediately: Eminem has a beard! The rapper revealed his new look at the premiere of ‘The Defiant Ones’ premiere and the internet freaked the hell out over his facial hair.

When you think of Eminem, 44, what image comes to mind? Most likely his signature look from “The Real Slim Shady” era: buzzed platinum blonde hair and a close shaven face (plus some now questionable style choices). But 17 years after his explosive debut, Marshall Mathers is all grown up, and he’s got the look to match. Eminem is now rocking some serious scruff and brown hair. Who knew this was his natural look?

Are you about to “Lose Yourself” over his new beard like the rest of his fans? (Sorry not sorry for that). Eminem rarely makes public appearances, so it’s possible that he’s embraced the beard for some time now. It’s the first time his loyal stans are seeing it, though, and it’s blowing everyone’s minds. Eminem hit up the premiere of the new HBO show The Defiant Ones, a two-part series based on the partnership between hip-hop legends Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. Eminem appeared at the event to support Dre, his longtime collaborator and friend.

Along with the new facial hair, Eminem seems to have changed up his overall style. Once known for wearing beanies and baggy clothes (hey, he was in his 20s and it was the 2000s when he burst onto the scene), he’s cleaned up pretty well. At the premiere he wore black pants, a grey t-shirt, and a grey leather jacket, along with a plain snapback. He looked great!

The fact that he was out with Dre led fans to speculate, and hope, on Twitter that they’re putting out new music again soon. Eminem’s last album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, dropped in 2013, and while a compilation album dropped since then, fans are craving new tracks. Fingers crossed that this is really the beginning of a new era! Fans also took to Twitter immediately after seeing his new scruff and threads to fawn over his hot new look, and some to poke fun at it. Their tweets are so good:

Eminem with a beard is a rare sight

RT FOR 10 YEARS OF GOODLUCK. pic.twitter.com/i7gPomDeD1 — ッs (@idkserg) June 23, 2017

New Eminem single "Mocking Beard" coming soon 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H1RWMzbrhP — D12 (@D12) June 25, 2017

eminem got a beard. Next album bout to be crazy pic.twitter.com/Oim5Zpwupf — Flo (@Fdema123) June 24, 2017

when u see Eminem's new beard …and all you can think about is how @MariahCarey's beard in the "Obsessed" video looks better 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2RMZRJkvSp — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) June 23, 2017

Eminem has a fucking beard he musta really been in his cave cookin up the dopest rhymes for months — thai 🅴 (@TShakW) June 23, 2017

#eminem got this beard he's been in the batcave fosho ahah I sense a dr.dre production 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — quick (@Trev2nice) June 27, 2017

Eminem with the beard,….😮😮😮

Hatttesssett Guy in the Universe🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Dwayne sudheer (@dwayne_sudheer) June 23, 2017

My face when I saw Eminem's beard for the first time……😱😮😂 pic.twitter.com/y7Ynhj4y2H — ♡ Sнα∂у Scαяℓєтт ♡ (@angry_blonde313) June 23, 2017

