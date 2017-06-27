‘Gotham’ Actor Donal Logue Pleas For Help After His 16-Year-Old Child Goes Missing

This is so terrible! Donal Logue of ‘Gotham’ took to Twitter on June 27 to beg for the public’s help in finding his missing 16-year-old Jade.

Donal Logue needs your help! The 51-year-old Gotham actor plead for help finding his child on June 27. Jade Logue, 16, who has also gone by the name Arlo, is allegedly missing. “Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka,” tweeted Donal. He soon took down the tweet, though there is no news as to whether Jade has returned. See pics of Donal, here.

Heavy.com reports that a missing person doc was filed on June 26, revealing that Arlo Logue was nowhere to be found. Jade has posted on Twitter about the fears associated with being transgender, saying “shoutout to being trans cant wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing.” Donal seems to have a good relationship with Jade. On March 25, 2016, Donal tweeted to “do me a favor and blast @ arlologue ‘s timeline with “happy birthdays” for this beautiful child- 15 today.” He also commented on many of Jade’s Facebook pictures positive things like “awesome pic.”

Jade is Donal’s child with former wife Kasey Walker. They also share another son, Finn Logue. The most recent photos of Jade show the teen sporting short brown hair, a nose ring, and an earring. We certainly hope that Jade is found soon, safe and sound!

