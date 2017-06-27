Perrie Edwards Bares Butt & Shuts Down Haters Who Claim She’s Photoshopping Pics

Perrie Edwards had the sassiest response to anyone claiming that she photoshopped a hot bikini pic from her summer vacation. The Little Mix singer showed the receipts on Instagram: she didn’t alter her pic!

Don’t mess with Perrie Edwards, 23, because she’ll come for you! Perrie was pissed that some cruel fans speculated in her Instagram comments that a photo she posted from her vacation with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was photoshopped to make her butt look bigger. Sorry, guys; Perrie’s all real, and she’d like you to settle down, please. She posted the evidence to Instagram shortly after seeing the comments to put rumors to rest.

Perrie posted a video from the moment Alex took the beautiful photo. The Little Mix singer looks identical in the video as she does in the photo. Any questions, haters? She captioned the video with this sassy response: “For all the photoshop police out there,” complete with a police officer emoji, a thumbs up, and the female symbol. Iconic.

People probably thought the photo was ‘shopped because her body looks so killer. In the photo and video, she’s sitting on a swing set emerged in the water on a beautiful beach. Her unique bikini features a long-sleeved top, and white, high-waisted bottoms. The bottoms are cut high, too, revealing her amazing butt and hips. The way she’s sitting on the swing makes things look bigger and more bodacious. The only thing altered in this pic is that it’s tilt shifted to put her body in focus, and not the scenery. She looks incredible, so bye, haters!

For all the photoshop police out there 👮🏼‍♀👍🏻 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

HollywoodLifers, did you think that Perrie photoshopped her Instagram pic? Let us know!