‘Despicable Me 3’ Review: Gru’s Latest Adventure Is Full Of Fun & Laughs

Gru, Lucy, the girls, and the Minions are back for ‘Despicable Me 3,’ which will hit theaters on June 30. ‘Despicable Me 3’ is the perfect film to see with your family over the Fourth of July weekend!

If you’re looking for a movie to see that will make you laugh and make your heart melt, look no further than Despicable Me 3. Gru (Steve Carell) and his family go on yet another wild adventure that introduces a very important new character: Gru’s twin brother, Dru (also played by Steve). As we all know, Gru is a reformed villain, but Dru is determined to embrace his villainy with the help of his long-lost sibling. Gru brings along Lucy (Kristen Wiig), Agnes (Nev Scharrel), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Margo (Miranda Cosgrove) for this huge family reunion.

While Gru and Dru get acquainted with one another, Lucy and the girls begin to bond in some super sweet ways. Even though she’s worried about the girls accepting her, Lucy is a natural momma bear. Despicable Me 3 also introduces its best villain yet: Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker). The villain is a bubblegum-chewing, dance-loving former child star who is determined to get revenge on Hollywood.

Yes, the beloved Minions get their chance to shine in the movie as well. The majority of the Minions ditch Gru to find someone a little more evil and find themselves on their own adventure that, as expected, produces the most laughs.

Even though it’s the third movie in the franchise, Despicable Me 3 is full of energy. The franchise isn’t slowing down, and while the evolution of Gru’s story was a bit predictable, the movie works out the kinks by the end. Despicable Me 3 is still bringing the heart, the charm, and the laughs that will leave you smiling as you leave the theater.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to see Despicable Me 3? Let me now!