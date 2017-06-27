Revengeful Dad Arrested On Suspicion Of Murdering Son, 5, After Disneyland Trip — Angry At Wife

Aramazd Andressian Jr. has been missing for 2 months, and police have arrested his very own father in connection with his death! Authorities believe the boy, 5, was murdered by his dad to get back at his mom after a bitter divorce.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. has been accused of his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr.‘s, 5, death and was detained on June 23 in connection with the crime, according to People magazine. The missing five-year-old boy was last seen in April with his dad at Disneyland, and California authorities have said they believe Aramazd Jr. was killed by his father as a way to get back at his mother after she filed for divorce. While Aramazd’s body has not been found, investigators say there is strong circumstantial evidence that supposedly proves the boy was killed by his father. “I am confident the evidence proves Mr. Andressian committed this horrible crime,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said, according to Daily Mail.

Aramazd is currently being held on $10 million bail and is being extradited to California to face a single murder count. His lawyer says he adamantly denies killing his son. However, he gave inconsistent answers as to his whereabouts when originally questioned about his son’s disappearance back in April. Investigators have been searching for the boy since April 22, after they found his father passed out in his car in Arroyo Park. When he was discovered, police say it appeared that he was trying to take his own life, as he had taken prescription pills and was doused in gasoline.

Within a week, police arrested Aramazd Sr. on suspicion of one count of child endangerment and one count of child abduction. However, they released him days later due to “insufficient evidence.” Apparently they found more evidence though, which prompted his June 23 re-arrest. Aramazd Jr. was last seen leaving Disneyland with his dad at around 1 am on Apr. 21. Detectives believe Aramazd Sr. then killed his son a short time later and drove about 145 miles to Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County.

Officials confirm that Aramazd and his wife, Ana Estevez, are in the midst of a bitter divorce, but they shared custody of their son. When Aramazd failed to show up to drop the boy off with her on April 22, she knew something was wrong. “There are no words to describe how devastated and heartbroken I am,” Ana said at a May news conference with law enforcement. “To my son, this message is for you my love: Be brave, honey. Don’t ever forget that mama loves you to the moon and the stars. I am counting the days until I see you honey, and I will never stop looking for you.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe a father could murder his own son just to get back at his wife? Please send your love to Aramazd’s loved ones.