Chad Michael Murray Just Wore His ‘Cinderella Story’ Prince Charming Costume To Prom

PrincetonGirl knew exactly what she was doing going after Nomad609. Chad Michael Murray just reprised his character from ‘A Cinderella Story,’ and the video is adorable.

Chad Michael Murray is the best husband ever. On June 26, he brought his wife to her first ever prom — the 16th annual Children’s Hospital of Orange County prom to be exact. The event is for teens who may have had to skip their own high school proms because of their illnesses, as the official Instagram account revealed, and CMM made it that much better for each and every one of them.

He also wore a tux you may recognize — the costume he wore to the dance in A Cinderella Story. His wife, Sarah Roemer shared a photo of them together, and he posted a video to show how incredibly decorated the dance was. “I brought Austin Ames out of retirement, I mean Hey it’s Prom,” he wrote in the caption of his post. He also revealed that yes, that was the actual costume worn in the movie. “Thank you Warner Bros Entertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night. Big win — IT STILL FITS,” he wrote, including some very important hashtags: “#cinderellastory #AustinAmesLives #PrincetonGirl #Nomad #prom”

The hospital also shared this extremely sweet photo, showing that he really is a prince charming, especially to children in need. He also posed for a ton of photos with other teens who were in deed, excited to see him. It’s been 13 years since he starred alongside Hilary Duff in A Cinderella Story, setting a very high bar for teenage men everywhere.

