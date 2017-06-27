DJ Khaled’s Son, Royalty & 10 More Adorable Kids Brought To BETs & Other Red Carpets

DJ Khaled delighted fans when he rolled up to the 2017 BET Awards with his son Asahd, 8 mos. But Khaled’s not the only star to bring his child to an award show. Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx & even Beyonce have all brought their kids as dates!

There’s no question DJ Khaled‘s, 41, baby son Asahd Tuck Khaled, 8 months, stole the show at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25. Proving he’s the coolest little dude ever, the tot rocked an adorable light blue sports jacket with matching trousers custom-made by — get this — Gucci! Khaled, his fiancée Nicole Tuck, and Asahd posed together as a family on the red carpet and looked beyond adorable doing it! “I love him so much, mommy loves him so much, our whole family loves him and the world loves him,” Khaled gushed about his boy to ET. “God gave me my biggest blessing.” Khaled not only posed for photos with Asahd though, the cutie pie also made an appearance on the BET stage!

The I’m The One performer isn’t the only celeb to gush about his offspring at an award show. Turns out, stars LOVE showing off their kids on the red carpet — and for good reason. Fans adore seeing their fav artists’ soft sides as they pose with their children. And let’s be real, who doesn’t want to see their mini-me’s all dressed up in couture? Also at the BET Awards on Sunday night, Jamie Foxx, 49, presented along with his seven-year-old daughter Annalise, and her two friends. Talk about the best dad ever, right?

Chris Brown, 28, is also known for bringing his precious daughter Royalty Brown, 3, along with him to award shows and other high-profile events. Remember when Royalty was his date for the 2015 Billboard Music Awards? The child wore a tutu, white denim jacket, and Timbaland boots — SO cute! Our hearts also melted when Chris brought Ro to the Welcome To My Life premiere. “She is my life. She’s a part of my life in all aspects,” the singer said on the red carpet at the June 6 affair. “I thought music was at first, but she’s number one, and then the music. Bringing her here, I wanted to show her that daddy is cool, I guess.” Aw!

But we’re not sure anything can top when Beyonce, 35, rolled up to the 2016 VMAs with daughter Blue Ivy, 5, by her side. The two were coordinating in sparkly ensembles, with Blue’s reportedly costing $11,000! Maybe Bey will bring the twins to an award show in the future? After all, we just love seeing kids strut their stuff on the carpet!

