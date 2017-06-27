Caroline Wozniacki Serves Up Sex By Posing Naked For Cover Of ESPN Body Issue

Now, that’s a photo tennis fans will ‘love.’ Caroline Wozniacki, the former No. 1 player in the world, revealed her NSFW cover for ESPN’s Body issue on June 27, posing with a racket — and nothing else!

With Wimbledon officially kicking off on July 3, Caroline Wozniacki, 26, put the entire sports world in the mood for tennis ahead of the major event by revealing her cover for ESPN The Magazine’s Body issue. Just like Ezekiel Elliott, 21, of the Dallas Cowboys, Isaiah Thomas, 28, of the Boston Celtics, and Javier Baez, 24, of the Chicago Cubs, Caroline gave a sneak-peek on Twitter (after ESPN let the cat out of the bag.) In a post that previewed a few steamy shots from the 2017 issue, the magazine debuted the official cover image and Caroline couldn’t be happier with the results. “Proud and excited for this one!” she tweeted, before thanking the magazine for giving her one of the issue’s cover.

This isn’t the first time that Caroline has shown some skin. Rory McIlroy‘s ex-fiancé posed in the 2016 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue – even though she technically didn’t wear a swimsuit. The 2006 Wimbledon Girls’ Singles champion posed in a red lace “swimsuit” that was literally painted on her. Yes, she was nude in the photo shoot, wearing only body paint. “I feel totally naked,” she said in a behind-the-scenes video for the shoot, “but when I look in the mirror, it’s the weirdest thing.”

Caroline is (so far) the only woman who’ll grace the face of the Body Issue. Yet, there are so many of the world’s best female athletes posing nude for this issue, so there is a good chance she won’t be alone for long. Six members of the U.S women’s hockey team – who just won the Ice Hockey World Championship in April 2017 – will ditch their gear to pose au natural: Brianna Decker, 26, Kacey Bellamy, 30, Meghan Duggan, 29, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, 27, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, 27, and Alex Rigsby, 25. Plus, “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson, 31, will pose with a pair of swords in a cutting editorial. On a more serious note, four-time track and field Olympic medalist Novlene William-Mills, 35, will be the first breast cancer survivor to post for the Body issue.

Caroline Wozniacki is ready for Wimbledon … and the cover of ESPN’s ninth annual Body Issue. pic.twitter.com/MjpJFCmESE — ESPN (@espn) June 27, 2017

Now, the question remains: will David Lee be the first one to buy a physical issue when it comes out on July 7? The 33-year-old San Antonio Spurs star was first rumored to be Caroline’s new boyfriend in April 2017. Caroline posed in a David Lee Spurs jersey during the NBA Playoffs, dropping a not-so-subtle hint that they were a couple. Well, she made it Instagram official on June 11, per Sports Illustrated, when she shared a snap of her and David on a boat. “Having the best time with my love [in Sardinia, a Italian Island]” she captioned the pic. Hmm. Maybe David got a special, private preview of her naked cover before it was released?

What do you think about Caroline’s cover, HollywoodLifers?