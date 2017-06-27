‘America’s Got Talent’: Italian Cab Driver Stuns With Epic Opera Performance

America just found its next sweetheart — Carlos De Antonis! The new ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant wowed the nation with a dramatic opera performance that left him in tears and the audience stunned!

Carlos De Antonis probably amassed a huge following in a matter of minutes on June 27 due to his phenomenal opera performance on America’s Got Talent. After all, who wouldn’t be a fan of the jolly Italian cab driver who came on the talent competition TV show and ended up bringing everyone to their feet with his magical voice! He might very well be the songbird of our generation. If you don’t believe us just watch the video above and see for yourself! Click here to see pics of America’s Got Talent Season 12.

The singer walked out and introduced himself to judges Heidi Klum, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and told them his story. Carlos explained he is a car service driver who loves to entertain his passengers with his songs. Then he entertained us! Carlos began to sing a cover of the classic “Nessun Dorma” and immediately had the audience enraptured. The Miami native was so overcome by his opportunity to perform on the show he began to tear up! By the end of the song everyone, including the judges, was giving Carlos a standing ovation.

Simon, who would go on to start the judging — which got Carlos four yeses across the board — only had pleasant things to say to Carlos. “I don’t know an awful lot about classical music, but let me tell you why I love doing this show,” Simon said to a weeping Carlos. “Because the only people that matter on this show is the audience. And when they love somebody, they love someone. What you did was you just gave it heart and you are, as a person, even though we just met, one of the most likable contestants we’ve had on this show — ever.”

