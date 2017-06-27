Calvin Harris has just dropped the awesome new music video for ‘Feels,’ which is one this summer’s biggest jams. WATCH as the Scottish DJ, Katy Perry and Pharrell do their thing!

Calvin Harris, 33, has given us the video for “Feels” today, June 27, and we’re obsessed. Katy Perry, 32, wears a yellow dress and rolls around in a field, while Pharrell Williams, 44, plays in a boat floating on water. The DJ teased the video on Instagram ahead of the release, sharing trippy, color shots of himself, Katy and Pharrell. We knew it was going to be good, but we certainly never expected this! You can watch the epic visual above.

Hopefully this means that “Feels” will be performed live at some point, considering the amount of attention it’s getting. How wild would it be to see Calvin and Katy on the same stage? You know Taylor Swift won’t be watching, but we sure will!

Calvin also shared the track list of his new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 on June 25, and we can tell it’s going to be amazing…mainly because there are no songs centered on Calvin’s own vocals this time. Sorry, dude, but we’re just not here for it. Yep, it’s just one long list of stellar collaborations. We’ve already heard the tracks “Slide,” “Heatstroke,” “Rollin” and now “Feels,” but we’re also super excited for the Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott songs. Take a look:

1. Slide ft. Frank Ocean & Migos

2. Cash Out ft. ScHoolboy Q, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and D.R.A.M.

3. Heatstroke ft. Young Thug, Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande

4. Rollin ft. Future & Khalid

5. Prayers Up ft. Travis Scott & A-Trak

6. Holiday ft. Snoop Dogg, John Legend, & Takeoff

7. Skrt On Me ft. Nicki Minaj

8. Feels ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, & Big Sean

9. Faking It ft. Kehlani & Lil Yachty

10. Hard To Love ft. Jessie Reyez

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the music video for “Feels?” Watch it above and tell us if you love it!