Britney Spears Mixes Up Selena Gomez For Ariana Grande While Talking About Manchester Bombing

Oops she did it again! Britney Spears is taking heat for confusing Selena Gomez for Ariana Grande when it came to her concert attack. She also mixed up London for Manchester.

Where’s Chris Crocker when you need him to give us a great big LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!!! Poor Britney Spears suffered a bit of a brain fart when talking about concert security ahead of an upcoming performance in Tel Aviv, Israel. In a phone interview she was asked if she was afraid of anything happening during her show in reference to terrorism. She gave a confident response that violence can happen anywhere, saying look what happened to “Selena Gomez” and her “London” concert attack. Whoops! Obviously the 35-year-old mean to reference the deadly bombing outside of Ariana Grande‘s May 22 show in Manchester, but got her singers and cities confused. Well, at least she got the country right, does that count for anything?

Britney’s a busy mother of two and has her hands full with her Las Vegas residency, so she probably doesn’t keep up with current events in a big way. She was aware that a deadly attack had occurred outside an English concert by a young American female pop star, unfortunately she got the city and the singer wrong. The May 22 suicide bombing outside of Ariana’s show at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Fans began arguing on message boards about whether or not Britney’s mix up was just her being ditzy or a total diss. “Its really a minor mistake to confuse Ariana and Selena. I’m sure the Manchester attack was the first time a lot of people really heard of Ariana,” one fan commented, while another rebutted saying. “It is NOT a minor mistake, it’s really disrespectful to everybody present who was affected by the terror attacks and the families who lost loved ones.” Hopefully after the interview somebody gave Britney a quick geography lesson, as well as refresher on who’s who in today’s young pop stars.

BRITNEY THINKS THE ATTACK HAPPENED AT A SELENA CONERT IN LONDON IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/I9vmYFApHe — ㅤ (@seIenacum) June 27, 2017

