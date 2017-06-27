Beyonce & JAY- Z ‘Are Totally Exhausted’ But Have ‘Never Been Happier’ Since Twins Arrival

Beyonce and JAY-Z are learning that twins are twice the blessing, but also twice the work! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the couple is deliriously happy, yet beyond exhausted with their arrival.

The Carter family household is a bustling one now that Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, have brought home their newborn son and daughter from the hospital. One baby is a ton of work, but twins really up the game so the rapper is doing his best to help his wife with caring for the little ones. “Jay watched Beyonce do heavy all the heavy lifting when Blue was born so he is doing his best to be more present with the twins,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The babies spent a week in the hospital after reportedly arriving prematurely, so the couple wants to do their best to make sure the little ones thrive now that they’re at home in a Malibu rental mansion along with five-year-old big sis Blue Ivy.

“At nights, Beyonce has been overwhelmed with all the work needed caring for two babies. Despite all the help they are receiving, Jay is still pitching it so that Beyonce has total support. Neither Beyonce, nor Jay, have been able to enjoy an entire night of sleep since the twins arrived. They are totally exhausted but at the same time have never been happier as a family,” our insider continues.

“Jay Z is on super dad duty as he has been completely hands-on with the new babies, helping with late night feedings, burping, and also changing diapers. But Jay hasn’t stopped there, he has also been spending a ton of time with Blue during the day and their relationship has grown since the new babies arrived,” our source adds. Whew! With all the attention that two babies are getting in the household, it’s good to know that the OG Carter child is still getting plenty of attention after being the darling of the family for so many years.

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Jay and Bey will finally reveal the names of their twins? Any guesses on what you think they will call their daughter and son?