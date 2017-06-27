Beyonce’s ’50 Pound’ Baby Weight Gain: How She Can Get Shape Back After Twins — Doctor’s Advice

While pregnant with twins, Beyonce could have gained as much as 50 lbs! But we learned EXCLUSIVELY that depending on what she does, she could lose all the weight in just a matter of ‘weeks.’ Find out how!

Beyonce, 35, may have her hands full with two newborns right now, but if we know anything about Queen B, it’s that she LOVES a challenge, and she loves keeping busy! So we wouldn’t be surprised if the star is already working on her post-baby bod. After all, HollywoodLife.com spoke with OB GYN/MD Dr. Bruce Ettinger EXCLUSIVELY, and he told us the sooner Bey starts working out again, the better! “The more active Beyonce is following the pregnancy, the quicker she will lose the extra baby weight,” Dr. Ettinger said. “She can afford to have a lot of people helping her with the newborns — like a nutritionist, a chef, and a good personal trainer to help her with her fitness.”

If she starts buckling down on her workout routine, ups her nutrition game, and makes sure she’s getting enough sleep, Beyonce could actually bounce back way sooner than we would have thought! “She could be back to normal weight within a matter of weeks,” the doctor said. But Dr. Ettinger also warned that for “the average person who does not have that type of wealth, and can not afford all those things, it could take months.” In some situations, “a mother may never retain or regain a pre-pregnancy weight or shape or body. It is a highly individual thing. It is a socio-economic thing,” he explained.

“How much weight Beyonce put on with her twins is a highly individual situation,” Dr. Ettinger continued. “Many women with one baby can gain between 20-40 pounds and if she was carrying twins, she might have put on 40 or 50 pounds.” So if Bey does want to get back to her post-baby weight, it looks like she has her work cut out for her. But of course there’s no rush! Let’s not forget that she just gave birth to TWO actual humans. “Now that Beyonce had her babies, she will be dealing with lots of changes in her body while she recovers,” Dr. Ettinger added. “The stomach muscles get stretched out so Beyonce will want to begin exercises soon.”

The OB GYN went on to explain that whether she gave birth vaginally or via C-section will determine how soon she can start working out again. If she had a C-section she will need more time depending on how quickly she is healing. If she had a vaginal delivery, that should not interfere with exercise at all. It’s also important to note that breastfeeding helps new mothers lose quite a bit of weight as well. So if Bey is feeding her and JAY-Z‘s, 47, little ones the natural way, that’ll help her drop the pounds significantly!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think it’ll be easy for Beyonce to lose her baby weight?