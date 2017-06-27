Ben Stiller Challenges Justin Bieber To Take ‘Balls To Your Face’ In Charity Dodgeball Match

Ben Stiller wants to know if Justin Bieber’s game for a charity dodgeball match. As his character from ‘Dodgeball’, Ben asked the Biebs is down to ‘take his balls’ to his face. Watch ‘White’s’ message to Justin!

White Goodman (aka Ben Stiller) wants to know if Justin Bieber, 23, is ready to grab life by the ball. Dressed as his character from his 2004 movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Ben released a video on Twitter to challenge a bunch of celebrities to join him for a charity dodgeball match. The proceeds of the match are going to the Stiller Foundation (no, not the Derek Zoolander Center For Kids Who Can’t Read Good), which provides educational opportunities for kids around the world. Ben’s challenge to Justin is incredible, and now we’re just waiting to see if he takes him up on the offer!

“Hey, Bieber — you think hockey and hoops are hard?” Ben, as Globo Gym leader White Goodman, tells Justin. “Try dodgeball, my Canadian not-friend. My balls in your face!” Shots fired! Other celebs he targeted include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, saying that he’s the one that got him in such incredible shape. And to LeBron James, he asked him to try playing a real sport. Damn!

The charity match is setting the iconic teams from the film against each other: Ben’s Globo Gym Purple Cobras against the Vince Vaughn-led team, Average Joe’s. The celebrities, if they accept the brutal challenges, have to pick a side! The crazy match is going to be played live on Today this fall. Plenty of time for Justin to train hard and brush up on his eighth grade gym class skills! This is going to be one epic match!

Hey @justinbieber! Tired of being a loser? Join Globo Gym or risk taking my balls to your face. Pick a side NOW:https://t.co/aKi3ScZzb8 pic.twitter.com/0EcRWEPYDO — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) June 27, 2017

