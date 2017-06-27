‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Drink Limit Cut To Avoid Another Blackout — How Much Can They Have?

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is doing some major damage control. Season four filming has resumed, but new rules have reportedly been added!

Don’t expect any blackouts on Bachelor in Paradise! A new rule has been put in place that will allow the cast only drink two drinks per hour max, a show source told TMZ, with the crew and bartenders keeping tab on the cast members. Producers also will be providing food constantly to the cast during shoots, to avoid anyone drinking too much alcohol and not eating enough food.

The source also told the site that the cast was spoken to when filming resumed all about the Corinne Olympios/DeMario Jackson situation and touched a lot on the amount of drinking happening, since Corinne had had blacked out and didn’t remember any of the events that happened. Neither Corinne nor DeMario have returned to the show, but DeMario has just spoken out in his first interview since the “incident” that shut down filming.

While he did reveal that she was the “aggressor” in the situation, coming on to him, he added that he was into it and she didn’t seem drunk. He detailed the hook up, claiming the two made out at the bar, then got naked in the pool, and he performed oral sex on her. He also revealed he made sure the cameras were there for it all. “It’s crazy because when you’re a man—mostly African American man—no matter where you’re at, you always look for things that can help you out,” he told E! News in the interview. “And at that moment, I made sure the cameras followed us. It just seemed too perfect in a sense for me, and at the point, that’s when my spidey senses got up.”

However, they both have been having a tough time with the backlash from the entire situation. “The minute you release this black man’s face and this white girl’s face, before either of us commented on it, I was already a ‘rapist,'” DeMario told E!, adding that people were also calling him the N-word, and calling Corinne a “whore” and a “slut,” among other slurs. “They were slut-shaming her because of what she did last season with Nick [Viall]. For me, it goes back to the human race. We failed.”

