Ansel Elgort Reveals He Did All His Own Stunts In Action-Packed ‘Baby Driver’ — Watch
Forget stunt doubles, Ansel Elgort’s got it covered! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with the talented actor at the premiere of ‘Baby Driver’ in NYC, where revealed that he actually ‘jumped over cars’ in the film!
Speeding car chases, dangerous jumps, no problem… for Ansel Elgort that is! The actor, 23, actually performed his own stunts in his upcoming film, Baby Driver, set to hit theaters everywhere, June 28! At the Cinema Society and Avion screening of Baby Driver on Monday, June 26 at the Metrograph in New York City, Ansel told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, all of the details that went into playing the lead role. The actor admitted that there were so many elements that went into the character of Baby, that his prep time was weeks-long. Ansel even revealed that he had some “ride or die” friends on hand at the big event.
Edgar Wright, 43 — director of Baby Driver — shared the spotlight with Ansel at the premiere. And, we caught up with him, where he said that Ansel was the perfect choice to play Baby. As for the other stars who came out to support the young actor? — Anne Hathaway, 34, David Harbour, 42, Sebastian Stan, 34, Rosario Dawson, 38, and more were all in attendance. When we spoke with Ansel, he discussed what it was like to work with such “legends,” Jon Hamm, 46, and Jamie Foxx, 49. So, let’s get to our interview!
