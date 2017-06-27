Congratulations are in order for Ally Hilfiger and Steve Hash, who tied the knot in an idyllic beachside ceremony on Mustique island, where Ally rocked a gorgeous dress she co-designed with her father, Tommy Hilfiger.

Ally Hilfiger, 32, and Steve Hash tied the knot in front of their closest family and friends on Mustique island, where the couple said ‘I Do’ in a dreamy beachside wedding. Ally was all smiles as her father, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, walked her down the aisle — and she looked gorgeous in her wedding dress, a custom-made creation that she co-designed with her father.

Ally opted for a silk v-neck gown that was perfect for the beachside nuptials. She further enhanced the etheral vibe by wearing a hooded cape in place of a traditional veil, which featured intricate white and blue lace — she looked like she stepped right out of a fairytaile in the gorgeous creation! Ally was escorted down the asile by her father as Rolling Stones guitarist Ronny Wood played guitar during the procession. The couple’s daughter, Harley, served as flower girl.

The couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged in July 2016, when Steve popped the question in Paris, when the artist presented his lady love with a gorgeous engagement ring he designed himself — and it was so nice to see them tie the knot!

A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@thomasjhilfiger) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

If you’re a bride-to-be planning a destination wedding, look no further than Ally and Steve’s nuptials for endless inspiration — everything about their special day was seriously gorgeous, from the picturesque location to the stunning gown and her lush bouquet.

Check out Ally’s beautiful wedding dress above and let us know what you think of the stunning creation.