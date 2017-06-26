NBA Awards: How To Watch The Big Event & More Info You Need To Know

The NBA Awards are finally here! The action will go down in NYC, when the league’s top players travel to Basketball City to mingle with Hollywood’s hottest stars! How to watch, when to watch & more? — We’ve got the answers!

The wait is over! Tonight’s the night that we will finally know who the league’s MVP is; who the Rookie of the Year is and so much more, when the NBA Awards come to New York City! While you get your picks into place, HollywoodLife.com is here to fill you in on the big show. From the presenters, to the performers and so much more, the NBA Awards will officially be covered, right here!

What are the NBA Awards? — The National Basketball Association will honor the league’s top players, coaches and executives for their hard work and contributions, both on and off the court. The awards will be determined based on the 2016-17 season. And, the winners will be determined exclusively by fan-voting across NBA.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. So, have you sent in your votes?

What time is the show on & where can I watch? — You can catch all of the action on TNT at 9 PM ET. If you can’t watch LIVE, you can live stream the show right here on HollywoodLife.com. As for where the show will take place? — Like we said, your favorite athletes and celebs will head to Basketball City, Pier 36 in New York City to take in all things basketball and fashion.

The votes are in… It's time to celebrate greatness. #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/ulRN0ildQd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 21, 2017

Who’s presenting? — Chadwick Boseman, Nick Cannon, Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, Bryshere Y. Gray, Grant Hill, Monica, Dirk Nowitzki, Candace Parker, Paul Pierce, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jussie Smollett, John Wall and Jesse Williams.

Who’s hosting, performing and DJ’ing? — Drake, who is basketball-obsessed, will be the show’s host, Nicki Minaj is set to perform and Shaquille O’Neal will be on the ones and twos.

Who else will be there? — Hailey Baldwin, Naomi Campbell, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Alan Iverson, G-Eazy, Adam Devine, Baron Davis, Hill Harper, Reggie Miller, Von Miller, Isaiah Thomas, Chris Tucker and Donnie Wahlberg. Model Damaris Lewis will serve as the trophy presenter for this year’s event.

Who’s nominated? — You can check out the nominees who are up for major awards, below. And, you can check out the full list, HERE!

MVP

James Harden

Kawhi Leonard

Russell Westbrook

Coach of the Year

Erik Spoelstra

Gregg Popovich

Mike D’Antoni

Rookie of the Year

Dario Saric

Joel Embiid

Malcolm Brogdon

Most Improved Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokic

Rudy Gobert

Defensive Player of the Year

Draymond Green

Kawhi Leonard

Rudy Gobert

Sixth Man

Andre Iguodala

Eric Gordon

Lou Williams

HollywoodLifers, tell us your picks for tonight’s awards!