Justine Kish Laughs Off Soiling Herself During UFC Fight: ‘Sh*t Happens’

UFC fighter Justine Kish, 29, had an unintentional bowel movement during the third round of her defeated fight against Felice Herrig, 32, at UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City on June 25 and she’s not ashamed. Despite her loss and embarrassing moment, the confident athlete took to Twitter to comment on the highly-publicized incident. “I am a warrior, and I will never quit #S**t Happens haha be back soon,” her post read. We definitely give her props for being so open about the whole thing! See amazing photos of fellow UFC fighter BJ Penn here!

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time an MMA fighter publicly soiled themselves in the middle of a fight. Fighters like Yoel Romero and Tim Sylvia also had their own wasteful moments. It’s great to know that Justine has a sense of humor when it comes to a situation that could easily make her the subject of some serious ridicule and it proves there’s no room for being too proud in a tough yet vulnerable sport like hers. Sometimes, pride needs to be brushed aside to survive!

UFC fighting recently made the usual big headlines when two epic events happened, including Holly Holm and Bethe Correia going head to head at UFC Fight Night 111 in Singapore on June 17 and Stipe Miocic and Junior Dos Santos going head to head at UFC 211 in Dallas, TX on May 13. The publicity Justine’s incident is giving the sport is definitely out of the ordinary, but with the amount of attention the Russian American’s been getting, we have to wonder if her exposure is even better than winning! Either way, we look forward to seeing future UFC fighting events with strong fighters like Justine entertaining us with their amazing skills.

