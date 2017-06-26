Tristan Thompson Has ‘No Doubt’ Khloe Kardashian Will Be The ‘Best Mom’ Ever

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson keep getting more serious, and it seems like they’re finally ready to take that next step! We’ve exclusively learned the couple are officially trying for a baby, and Tristan can’t wait to see Khloe as a mom!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, has had babies on the brain for years, but — until now — she never felt like she had the right man to join her in her parenthood journey. Apparently Tristan Thompson, 26, is that man! In fact, Khlo-Money and her BF are actively TRYING to start a family together, and they’re super pumped about the possibility of having a baby. The sweetest part is that Tristan just knows Khloe will make the ultimate mom — and we honestly couldn’t agree more! Could their relationship get any cuter?

“Everything is going like a dream for Khloe and Tristan right now, they’re beyond crazy about each other, and everything is just right between them,” a Kardashian insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe has been an amazing support to Tristan and really helped him get his head together following his [NBA championship] loss. Khloe’s like Tristan’s Prozac, she always manages to brighten him up and make him feel positive again.” And because things are going so well, they’ve apparently decided that they’re ready to start a family together!

“They’re totally off of contraception and they’re certainly trying for a baby, so everyone is thinking it’s going to happen soon,” our source continued. “Tristan has no doubt that Khloe will be the best mom ever.” Aw! Not only does Tristan think Khloe will make a great mother though, he also sees her as total wife material. “They’re getting closer and closer and are falling more in love with each other,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe’s made no secret of her desire to get married and start a family with him. They’ve had the discussion and it’s only a matter of time now.”

Perhaps that “time” is going to come sooner rather than later? “Khloe is definitely the girl for Tristan. With Khloe by his side, he feels like he can conquer the world,” our insider added. “It’s true love and he can’t wait until they’re man and wife and start their next adventure together.” But have the two ALREADY gotten engaged? After all, Khloe was spotted with a diamond ring on THAT finger at her 33rd birthday party on June 25. However, she’s actually worn that same ring before and our sources have told us that no, Tristan has not proposed YET. Looks like it may happen sometime this year though!

