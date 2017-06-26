Step aside, ladies! Tommie Lee commanded the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards, turning heads from the moment she arrived in a smoldering see-through dress. With her bare booty and nipples on full display, the ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ bombshell stole the show!

Tommie Lee, 33, came, saw and conquered at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta babe dressed to impress for the special occasion, opting for a see-through Dior gown with jewel embellishments. She flashed major skin in a revealing number, wearing a tiny black thong and no bra, which gave fans a full peek at her bare booty and nipples. Tommie channeled her inner Khalesi, turning up the heat with her blonde braided ‘do, smokey makeup and blue statement earrings at the Microsoft Theater in LA.

Tommie appeared to have an absolute blast at the star-studded award show, spending time with other L&HH stars who ruled the night. A freshly blonde Cardi B, 24, dropped jaws in her bright red jumpsuit, before changing into another sexy outfit consisting of a bra top, high-waist briefs and thigh-high boots. She was having the time of her life after being nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Artist, even taking the stage to perform. Tommie’s rival Joseline Hernandez, 30, also brought her A-game, rocking a cleavage baring silver get-up with Giuseppe Zanotti ankle-strap sandals.

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Remy Ma, 37, even defeated Cardi and Nicki Minaj, 34, to win the BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. She dazzled in a sexy blue gown for the event, matching with her suavely dressed hubby Papoose. It’s great to see them all living it up, especially considering the drama that’s currently going down on season six of L&HH: Atlanta. On the June 25 episode, Tommie’s mother opens up about their strained relationship and admits she’s willing to do whatever it takes to make it right!

HollywoodLifers, do you love or loathe Cardi’s racy dress at the BET Awards? Tell us!