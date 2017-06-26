The Supreme Court announced that they will be hearing President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban case. The justices are allowing parts of the bill to go into effect already, though. What does any of this mean?

President Donald Trump‘s travel ban case has made its way to the Supreme Court, the justices announced on June 26. The announcement comes on the last day of the Supreme Court’s current term; the case will be tried in October 2017. In what could be considered the greatest legal victory of his young presidency, the court is allowing certain parts of the travel plan to take place in the meantime.

