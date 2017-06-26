‘Southern Charm Savannah’: Catherine Cooper Teases Major ‘Drama’ & ‘Action’ In Finale

The ‘Southern Charm Savannah’ finale airs tonight, June 26, and HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE interview with star Catherine Cooper about what you can expect to see. Prepare for your jaw to hit the floor!

The first season of Southern Charm Savannah is coming to a close, but the show is going to put fans through one last roller coaster of an episode. The Southern Charm spinoff has been an absolute delight this season, full of so many funny moments as well as dramatic ones. HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk EXCLUSIVELY with Catherine Cooper before the highly-anticipated finale about her relationship with Lyle, that shocking dinner party earlier in the season, and more. Check out our full interview below!

There’s one episode of Southern Charm Savannah left, how would you describe the finale?

Catherine: It’s a lot of moving parts. I think there is going to be a lot of drama, a lot of action, some resolutions, and probably some things that go unanswered. I think it’s going to be good. I’m scared for it. It’s going to be good for viewers.

This whole first season has really been about your relationship with Lyle. How are you guys doing now?

Catherine: You’re going to have to tune in, but I will say this… You know, we haven’t lived in the same city in for 10 years, so with him moving back to Savannah and obviously having the show, it was a big transition.

From the finale promo, it seems like you two could be taking a big step, what can you say about that?

Catherine: Well, probably from what you’ve seen it looks like that, but I can’t say too much. I think the finale will reveal a lot of answers to lots of questions the show has kind of been leading up to.

Can you see yourself having a future with him? You guys have been on and off for 16 years…

Catherine: I know that sounds crazy, but we have developed our own lives outside of one another. I think that’s been the most important part and why it has been so long. I went off to college, he came back to Savannah, I lived in Europe… Had it just been the two of us the whole time, I think we would have driven each other crazy years ago. We have grown intuitively with one another, which I think has been the biggest beneficial part to our long-standing relationship. And so it hasn’t been consistent for 15 years. He’s dated other people, I’ve dated other people, but we’ve always found our way back because there’s obviously something special between the two of us.

Are people recognizing you and the rest of the cast out in Savannah now?

Catherine: Yes! This sounds kind of silly but at first it was my grocery store that I went to all the time and then it was the FedEx guy. But then the craziest part was when I was on this little tiny island called Daufuskie Island near Savannah, and I’m talking like just a handful of people go to this island. I was actually with Louis, Hannah, Lyle, and Daniel, and we’d all gone out there for the weekend and I was walking out of one of three places you can get food or anything for that matter. This lady was like, “Catherine!” And I turned and said, “Yes, mam?” I looked at her and I’m like, “How do I know you?” I’m thinking she’s clearly one of my mom’s friends. She goes, “Oh, you’re on that show!” That did not even cross my mind. That was kind of crazy.

The dinner party earlier in the season was pretty crazy, I have to say. Ashley was throwing some insane accusations out there about you and Lyle? Looking back, are you still just as shocked as you were sitting at the dinner table?

Catherine: I’m a little shocked that it got that far, but also, I’ve tended to be more light-hearted throughout the whole season, and this dinner party really brought it out of me. You know, here’s Ashley playing the victim and she stands up, and we’re trying to have a cordial dinner party and we’re actually talking about with one another. We’re not trying to put people in corners or pointing fingers or attacking one another. It’s like, hey, we’re going to throw it all out there, let’s discuss it so we can move forward and be a core group of friends. So when she starts attacking everyone and throwing out all these allegations and playing the victim, I had enough. I was really, really affected by her and her comments and her kind of pointing her finger in Hannah’s face, making allegations. She doesn’t know Lyle, she doesn’t know our relationship, so for her to sit there and make these accusations in front of everyone, it really got under my skin, to say the least.

In the last episode, there was some strong words exchanged between Louis and Hannah’s dad regarding Hannah? What can you say about where that goes?

Catherine: Obviously, when alcohol is involved, people say things that they don’t necessarily mean. I think that it was really more of Hannah’s dad protecting Hannah. Like, Hannah deserves someone, if you’re not sure, Louis, and you’re going to continue mess around and not mature to this adult that Hannah deserves, then let her go. There has been this ongoing situation with Louis where it’s like, come on, grow up. Hannah’s mature, she’s got her stuff together, she wants to move forward with this relationship. This episode is playing into the fact of one of their issues: is Louis still this young college boy running around in an adult body?

Have you gotten any advice from the Southern Charm cast, especially the girls?

Catherine: I had originally talked back and forth with Landon [Clements]. That was kind of our mutual connection getting Savannah up and running. And then Shep [Rose], he’s a guy, he’s not going to probably offer the best advice. But you know, Landon just said that you kind of have to take the good with the bad because there are so many ups and downs with each character. You can’t be the most likable character in every situation. Obviously, you have to have a thick skin, but it’s a very cool experience. It certainly opens doors, but you just can’t take everything to heart.

The Southern Charm Savannah finale will air at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

HollywoodLifers, how did you like this season of Southern Charm Savannah? Let us know!