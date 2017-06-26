Did Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Collab On A Love Song While Dating? Fans Freak Over Alleged Leak

Wish we could take it back to simpler times, when Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were the OTP? Well, fans are flipping out about an alleged leak of a never-before-heard duet between the two ex lovers! Here’s the deal.

Selena Gomez, 24, and Justin Bieber, 23, allegedly appear on an unreleased duet titled “Steal Our Love” which surfaced on June 24, and fans are losing their minds — especially because it might be about their relationship. “I can’t seem to choose what to do/There’s nothing I can say/I’m tired of the fight ’cause I’m never right/I just wanna cry, no,” Selly allegedly sings on the first verse, telling the story of two people fighting to save a relationship that’s on the verge of imploding. Well, we all know how that one ended.

It gets truly funny when Justin reportedly comes in on the bridge…sort of. Yep, fans are also making fun of how JB’s part is totally garbled! “Justin’s part in Can’t Steal Our Love sounds worse than him trying to sing the spanish verses in Despacito,” one fan tweeted. To be far, his part — if it really is him — was probably simply unfinished, hence the improvisational mumbling!

It’s also worth noting that it’s not confirmed that the vocals are actually Selena and Justin’s, but other fans are pointing out that the song is very “2013 Selena vibes,” and Elle magazine reports that it was “recorded in 2013/2014 before their final breakup.” Our hearts!

Can't Steal Our Love has such a 2013 Selena vibe…. — ️ (@selenarevivals) June 24, 2017

when justin's part came on in can't steal our love pic.twitter.com/gaj4A674X1 — haylee (@bieberftwings) June 24, 2017

Me when Justin started to sing on Can’t steal our love pic.twitter.com/03GnVCqJl8 — RACHEL (@asapthegoatt) June 24, 2017

I don't care what y'all say. Can't Steal Our Love is iconic. pic.twitter.com/x486d1qIfJ — jelenasdaughtr (@jelenasdaughtr) June 24, 2017

Take a look at more of the alleged song lyrics here:

I can’t seem to hide from the lies

I can’t disguise myself

I’ve build these walls so high

And I can’t climb myself And just when I feel like fallin’ down

You pick me up right off the ground

They can’t keep between us two right now

