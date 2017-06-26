Ooh la la! Salma Hayek decided to strip down for a new Instagram post, while showing off her signature curves and feisty confidence. She may be 50 years old, but this Latin stunner still knows how to sizzle!

On June 25, Salma Hayek, 50, decided to bare, well, nearly everything for a gorgeous, new Instagram pic! The photo teases the How to Be a Latin Lover actress posing with her eyes closed and her head tilted back, while showing off her pristine makeup and metallic eye shadow. But the real show was behind her in the mirror, where she proudly displayed her famous bod in all its topless glory!

Sporting her unzipped dress, her dark, wavy locks and more than a little skin, Salma apparently decided to end her night with a bang, gifting her rabid followers one last scintillating glimpse before calling it a night. “When the party is over,” she captioned the curvaceous candid. “…. cuando se acaba la fiesta…#night #fiesta #stolenmoment.” Clearly all those years as a leading lady have taught her how to strike a pose you won’t soon forget. And although some might start covering up when they reach the ripe age of 50, this photo makes it clear that Salma has still got it and isn’t afraid to share!

Just last month, the Mexican starlet dropped by the Cannes Film Festival in France to promote Beatriz at Dinner alongside co-star John Lithgow, 71, and show off some curly pink tresses we like to think even Kylie Jenner, 19, would have approved of. And like her recent late-night topless selfie, she proved yet again that age is just a number when you look this good!

