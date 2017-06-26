Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian ‘Not Officially Back Together’: What’s The Deal?

Sorry folks, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna allegedly aren’t back together yet — at least officially. The on-again, off-again couple are on the outs, according to a new report, despite reuniting recently. What gives?

Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 28, have been inseparable lately, but it’s apparently not love just yet. The estranged-but-engaged couple are trying to mend their fractured relationship, according to a new report, but for now their happy times together are strictly about putting on a united front for their 5-month-old baby girl, Dream Kardashian. “Rob and Chyna are getting along, but are not officially back together,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are spending a lot of time together. There hasn’t been any drama. They want to get along and raise Dream together. That’s their main goal.”

We shouldn’t rule out an official reunion just yet, though, says the source. Rob and Chyna just can’t quit each other! “They are both complicated people,” they told PEOPLE. That’s definitely an understatement! “It’s very possible they will get back together. But it’s also possible that they will have another epic fight. For now, things are peaceful and everyone is happy.”

It’s so nice that they’re friendly again, especially for the sake of their daughter. Rob and Chyna are together a lot lately, including on Father’s Day, June 18. The little family went to Disneyland together and had a blast. They posed for the sweetest photo, posted to Chyna’s Instagram, with Minnie Mouse. Other pics from the day showed them enjoying the fun rides, visiting other Disney characters, and showing off tiny, beautiful Dream in her adorable mouse ears. Rob called it the “best first Father’s Day”. Chyna also reportedly showered her former fiancé with gifts to celebrate his special day, including a Louis Vuitton bag, a customized Dodgers jersey, new kicks, and even roses. What a sweet gesture. Fingers crossed these two crazy kids get back together for good!

