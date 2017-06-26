Remy Ma & Papoose Reportedly Getting A Reality Show On BET After Big Win Against Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma is on top of the world lately, and now she could be heading to a TV near you. A new report claims that Remy Ma and her husband, Papoose, have their very own reality series coming to the BET network.

Remy Ma, 37, is slowly but surely taking over the world, and now she’s taking her husband, Papoose, 39, with her. After winning big at the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, in Los Angeles, California, the rapper is reportedly headed straight for reality television. According to MediaTakeOut, Remy and Papoose have agreed to put their lives and relationship on full display by filming a new reality series. If this is true, it means that Remy and Papoose will no longer be appearing on Vh1’s Love & Hip Hop — which is where their relationship was previously put on display for the world to watch. This is definitely interesting news to hear!

“BET was negotiating with Remy Ma and Papoose to get them to sign on to a new reality show –- about their marriage and trying to conceive a child,” a source shared with the outlet. However, the source also suggested that Remy Ma’s big win for Best Female Hip-Hop artist might be connected to the alleged new show. “The negotiations were going well, but shortly before the deal got closed –- we were told that Remy would be winning the BET Award for Best Female Hip Hop artist.” The news of Remy and Papoose’s new show remains unconfirmed, but HollywoodLife.com has reached out to both rappers and the BET network for comment.

