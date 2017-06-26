Remy Ma Loved Beating Nicki Minaj At BET Awards: Feels ‘Vindicated’ After Feud

Hand over the crown! Remy Ma is on cloud nine after winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Awards, especially since she defeated Nicki Minaj. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned she feels ‘vindicated’ after ending her rival’s winning streak!

Remy Ma, 37, knows it’s her time to shine! The Love & Hip Hop: New York star has been taking the rap world by storm this year, especially after releasing a 7-minute diss track about Nicki Minaj, 34, titled “ShETHER.” After walking away with the prize for Best Female Hip-Hop artist at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25, Remy’s confident she’s made her mark on the industry — and she’s only begun. “Remy Ma backstage was ecstatic over her win,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was overheard saying she felt vindicated winning and that everything she has been doing has been the right thing to do and she is on the right path.”

“She believes whole heartedly that it was meant to be and loved beating Nicki,” our insider continued. “That made it extra special.” While taking the stage, her hubby Papoose could be seen cheering for her while seated in the audience, soaking up the moment to the fullest. Remy took the stage and shaded Nicki by reciting lyrics from the song “Spaghetti,” causing a heated reaction from the Barbz. After accepting her trophy, she rapped, “Y’all b*tches got fat while we starved/ Shots in your ass, pads in your bras/ Y’all some liars, it ain’t no facts in your songs/ Yeah, that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”

As we previously reported, Nicki isn’t too pleased about losing to her rival, but she’s not going to lose sleep over it. “Make no mistake, Nicki was pissed about the Remy win, but she’s not gonna show it,” a friend of Nicki tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nicki’s officially the most rewarded female rapper in history, so she certainly doesn’t need to add yet another stupid BET award to her library,” our insider added. The “Anaconda” star recently let the world know she’s very honored by their support of her craft!

Both boss babes are extremely talented and it’s amazing to see them bringing their A-game. Taking to Instagram on June 25, Nicki revealed to her fans, “According to Universal Records, this year alone, my album catalogue sold 325K worldwide and#ThePinkprint is now at 4 Million worldwide. Since Jan., I’ve received 11 billboard entries, and yesterday with that ASCAP award, I became the most awarded female rapper in history.” Keep it up, ladies!

