‘Pretty Little Liars’: Here’s The One OG Character You Won’t See In The Series Finale

On Tuesday, June 27, ‘Pretty Little Liars’ will finally come to an end after 7 seasons and 160 episodes. As expected, many fan-favorite characters will return, but one will noticeably be missing. Find out who, here!

We’re so excited for the June 27 series finale of Pretty Little Liars, especially after hearing what creator Marlene King had to say about the two-hour episode. “This last episode gave the Liars a significant amount of closure; they won the game, and it looks as if A.D. is leaving town. So the finale is structured as a two-hour movie. It’s paced like a feature film, not the way we do regular episodes. I don’t want to give away too much in terms of how [A.D.’s identity] is revealed, but that pacing will feel different and feel special,” she told our sister site, TVLine.

She confirmed that most — if not all — of your questions will be answered, but not everyone we’ve come to know and love over the years will return for the finale. “We won’t see Jason, because we couldn’t get him for the finale. That I can tell you. But other than that, you’ll see a lot,” Marlene said when asked what we won’t see in the two-hour episode.

Boo. We’re super bummed Jason (Drew Van Acker) won’t be in the finale, but it sounds like we’ll be very satisfied with the way the series wraps. Not only will A.D.’s identity finally be revealed, but so will the father of Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison’s (Sasha Pieterse) baby! “They’re both equally rewarding and satisfying. And surprising,” Marlene said.

The last time we saw Jason was in the Season 7 episode “The Wrath Of Kahn,” during which he and Aria (Lucy Hale) discovered that Steven Kahn, Noel’s father, orchestrated the adoption of Mary’s second child (Spencer). He also had really long hair and a sexy beard. Check out a clip below!

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed that Jason won’t be appearing in the Pretty Little Liars series finale? Tell us how you feel below!