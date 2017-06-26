‘Pretty Little Liars’: These Series Finale Photos Will Make You Cry All The Tears

It’s time to say goodbye. Photos from the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ series finale have been released, and they’re about to make you super emotional. See the Liars in their final episode together!

It’s hard to believe that Pretty Little Liars is actually coming to an end. What are Tuesday nights going to be like without PLL? They’re never going to be the same. Photos from the series finale were revealed one day before the final episode, and HollywoodLife.com has them all for you to look at! The new photos feature all 5 Liars — Aria (Lucy Hale), Alison (Sasha Pieterse), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Hanna (Ashley Benson), and Spencer (Troian Bellisario) — together in Rosewood one last time. Is anyone else crying? It definitely looks like the Liars are!

There’s one photo in particular of the Liars sitting outside at a table in Rosewood. Could this be the final scene — ever? Showrunner Marlene King has said that the last scene of the show will feature all 5 Liars. Only one more day until we get all the answers we’ve been waiting so long for! Other photos from the series finale reveal that Jenna (Tammin Sursok) will be back in the final episode. Jenna’s seen walking out of the Hastings & Hastings law office with Mrs. Hastings (Lesley Fera).

Marlene is also the director of the series finale, which is titled “Til Death Do Us Part.” A.D. will finally be revealed in the final episode, and there will be at least one wedding. Basically, the finale is going to be bonkers! The episode will be followed by a 1-hour tell-all featuring the showrunner and the 5 Liars. The 3-hour Pretty Little Liars finale event will start June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

HollywoodLifers, are you sad Pretty Little Liars is almost over? How do you think the show will end? Let us know!