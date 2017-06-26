Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Remy Ma For BET Diss With Epic NBA Performance

Less than 24 hours after Remy Ma beat her at the BET Awards, Nicki Minaj sent a clear clap back at her rival. Nick rocked the NBA Awards on June 26, performing Anti-Remy diss tracks ‘No Frauds’ and ‘Swish, Swish.’

Forget Russell Westbrook, 28, James Harden, 27, or Joel Embiid, 20: Nicki Minaj just won the NBA Awards. The 34-year-old singer hit the stage at Pier 36 in New York City, less than a day after Remy Ma, 37, scorched her with a fiery speech at the BET Awards. With all eyes on Nicki to see if she would clap back, the drama of this performance was through the roof. Yet, if there’s anyone who can handle drama without missing a beat, it’s Ms. Minaj, and that’s what she did. In a Roman coliseum-themed performance of “Realize” (with 2 Chainz, 39, kicking it off), Nicki took a shot at Remy. In fact, she took many. “Did Nas authorize that ‘ShETHER’ Record?” Nicki asked, before transitioning to a few verses of “No Frauds” and the diss track she did with Katy Perry, 32, “Swish, Swish.” Damn, Nicki!

It’s amazing how 24 hours can change the dynamics of a simple gig. Remy snapped Nicki’s 7-year winning streak at the BET Awards on June 25, taking home the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award. Not only did she snatch the award from Nicki’s hands, Remy very well snatched Nicki’s wig off when she quoted a line from her song “Spaghetti.” Saying that “bitches got fat while we starved / shots in your ass, pads in your bras,” Remy called out “liars” who had “no facts in your songs,” and the crowd went wild.

One person who wasn’t in the audience at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, was Nicki. She skipped the BET Awards, leaving many asking, “where’s Nicki?” As it turns out, Nicki wasn’t in the mood for any drama “on any level,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Nicki wanted to avoid a “headache,” specifically one involving Remy. Plus, with the BETs in L.A. and the NBA Awards in NYC, the jet lag would have been a pain. Drake, 30, the host of the NBA Awards, skipped out on the BET Awards, too.

Yeah — judging by Nicki’s NBA Awards performance, she clearly heard what Remy said. She was quite “pissed” that Remy beat her, a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com after the BET Awards. Yet, she’s not going to give Remy the satisfaction of seeing her flustered, furious or annoyed. “It’s a case of ‘Remy who?’ as far as Nicki is concerned.” Plus, as Nicki’s song “No Frauds” proves, she’s not above getting down and dirty with some diss tracks. And what’s the saying – “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned?” Or, to quote Bruce Banner, Remy may not like Nicki when she’s angry.

