Hailey Burns: NC Teenager, 17, Found Alive After Tragically Going Missing Over A Year Ago

It’s a true miracle! Hailey Burns was just 16 when she disappeared from her NC home last May. Over 1 year later, the teen has finally been found safe & sound, and a man has officially been charged in connection to her sudden disappearance.

Hailey Burns, 17, is finally home! The North Carolina teenager, who disappeared in May 2016, was found alive on June 24 at a home in Duluth, Georgia, which is about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. Hailey has since been reunited with her parents, and a man, Michael Ren Wysolovski, 31, has been arrested in connection with the case, according to USA Today. Michael currently faces multiple charges, including cruelty to children and false imprisonment. FBI agents ended up finding Hailey in Georgia after special agents in Charlotte, North Carolina received information that she was living in the Atlanta area, Fox5 reports.

Over one year ago, Hailey, who was just 16 years old at the time, walked out of her Ballantyne, North Carolina, home and hadn’t been seen nor heard from since. At the time of her disappearance, her family told local media of a diary the teen had left behind that detailed her plan to run away with a man she met online. “He gradually wormed his way into her good graces, he coerced her into listening to him and not following our directions and the next thing I knew my daughter wasn’t communicating with me,” Hailey’s father, Tony Burns, told WBTV. At the time, her family also told media outlets that Hailey had been diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome and left home without her medication.

The Burns family also revealed that they knew their daughter was talking to strangers online, and as a result, they tried to limit Hailey’s computer use. “We notified the school. We notified her therapist. We had everyone that was helping her, yet she still found ways to get around it,” Tony said at the time of her disappearance. Apparently Hailey didn’t even have a cellphone, but she still was able to find ways to communicate with people online. Since being reunited with their daughter, Hailey’s fam told WBTV that they “are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received while [Hailey’s] been missing, but they ask for privacy at this time to focus on their daughter.”

INCREDIBLE: Hailey Burns has been found safe, according to her parents. The Ballantyne teen had been missing for over a year. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/X3TkrLrKba — Sarah-Blake Morgan (@SarahBlakeWBTV) June 25, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Hailey was finally found after all this time?