NBA Awards Winners Full List – Russell Westbrook & More
It’s time for some of the biggest ballers to get some major props, as the first ever NBA Awards happened on June 26. Find out which basketball stars took home the gold by checking out our winners list!
The Golden State Warriors may have won the 2017 NBA championship, but there’s still plenty of NBA drama left to be dealt, as the 2017 NBA Awards is set to crown the league’s MVP. Basketball superfan Drake, 30, hosts the inaugural edition of the awards show from Pier 36 in New York City, and the woman he called “the love of his life,” Nicki Minaj, 34, is set to perform. Will Nicki fire back at Remy Ma, 37, after what Remy said at the 2017 BET Awards? Or will Nicki keep the focus on the NBA stars? Will Drake diss LeBron James, 32, after failing to go “back to back” in the NBA Finals? NBA Fans are hyped to see.
They’re also hyped to see their favorite players win some awards. After all, this night is all about celebrating some of the best in the league. Russell Westbrook, 28, is the heavy favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award, but who knows – James Harden, 27, or Kawhi Leonard, 25, could come in and steal it away. With Drake hosting the show, will Joel Embiid, 23, bring up his well-publicized crush on Rihanna, 29, if he wins the Rookie of the Year Award? Tune into the show to see what happens and keep checking out HollywoodLife.com all night long for the latest updates.
KIA NBA Most Valuable Player
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Coach of the Year
Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets
Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs
Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat
KIA NBA Rookie of the Year
Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers
KIA Most Improved Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
KIA NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
KIA NBA Sixth Man Award
Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors
Lou Williams, Houston Rockets
#DunkOfTheYear
Los Angeles Lakers’ Larry Nance, Jr. vs. Brooklyn
Minnesota’s Zach LaVine vs. Phoenix
Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta
#BestStyle
Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert
Chicago’s Dwyane Wade
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook
#BlockOfTheYear
San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston
New York’s Kristaps Porzingis vs. Brooklyn
Miami’s Hassan Whiteside vs. Toronto
#GameWinnerOfTheYear
Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook vs. Denver
Phoenix’s TylerUlis vs. Boston
#PerformanceOfTheYear
Phoenix’s Devin Booker 70-point game vs. Boston
Houston’s James Harden nets 53-16-17 triple double vs. New York
Golden State’s KlayThompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with most points in a triple double, 57-13-11, vs. Orlando
#AssistOfTheYear
Golden State’s Draymond Green to StephenCurry to Kevin Durant
Denver’s Nikola Jokic with no-look pass
LA Clippers’ Chris Paul with wraparound pas
#BestPlayoffMoment
Boston’s Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 53 points amidst personal tragedy.
Washington’s John Wall with game-winning shot in East semifinals.
Golden State’s Kevin Durant hits pull-up 3-pointer late in Game 3 of The Finals.
NBA Sportsmanship Award
TBD
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award
TBD
NBA Basketball Executive of the Year
TBD
NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente
TBD
HollywoodLifers, which of your favorite NBA players went home as winners?